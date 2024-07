Lynchburg City Councilman Jeff Helgeson joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the special meeting himself and fellow City Council member Marty Misjuns called for tonight, the lawsuit filed by Peter Alexander against Chris Faraldi, who represents the registrar and electoral board in lawsuits, agenda items on the special meeting agenda, Faraldi’s Representation, what he wants to come from tonight’s special meeting, and more.