Jeff Helgeson Talks Real Estate Tax Rate and 2024 Budget for Lynchburg

Lynchburg City Councilman, Jeff Helgeson, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the City Council Meeting that happened last night, the real estate tax rate, should everyone have been able to speak at the meeting last night, why are they going against what the city manager recommended, last week’s vote being improper, did four of the Republicans have illegal meetings to put a proposal together, will his budget include a 5% raise for city employees, does an 89 cent rate allow for public safety to be taken care of as well, is city council going to review the performance of Wynter Benda as the city manager, when to expect the next budget proposal from the city manager, and more.