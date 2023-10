Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s Jeff Motley joins The Sportsline to preview NASCAR’s playoff Cup race from the Sin City, including why he’s expecting big things from a pair of Hendrick Chevrolet drivers in William Byron and Kyle Larson, on Martin Truex Jr.’s struggles leading up to this event, and why he wouldn’t be betting money on Denny Hamlin to end his championship-less career this season by winning it all.