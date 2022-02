The Jefferson Choral Society, the area’s oldest and largest adult choir, will present its winter concert on February 13 at 4:00 pm on the main stage in the Historic Academy Theatre in Lynchburg, VA. Hear favorites such as ” Twist and Shout,” “Let It Be,” “Yesterday,” and so many more, accompanied by a small rock band. Please visit academycenter.org or call 434-846-8499 to purchase tickets.