Virginia Cavaliers expert sports journalist, Jerry Ratcliffe joins The Sportsline to talk Wahoos men’s hoops, including why it could be tough for UVA to get fired up for their matchup with Boston College, on what’s led to this recent slump in performance from the Cavaliers, and why he still feels good about the ACC getting 5 teams into the ‘big dance’ and UVA being 1 of those.