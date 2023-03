On this Thirsty Thursday edition of The Sportsline, award winning book writer John Feinstein joins us to talk Jim Boeheim’s awkward ouster from Syracuse and his memories of Terry Holland, Dave Glenn calls in live from courtside to give his impressions on the ACC tournament thus far, and Faber Jamerson of Falling River Country Club talks Tiger Woods and warm weather on Beacon Credit Union’s Locally on the Links + two appearances by the Spin Dr.