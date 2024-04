ESPN’s Washington Commanders reporter, John Keim joins The Sportsline to talk upcoming NFL draft for the team in D.C., including why it’s looking likely that Jayden Daniels will be the pick at #2 by Washington, on what areas outside of QB the Commanders need to focus on in this draft, and if the presumable QB rookie they select will start week one, or if veteran Marcus Mariota will begin as the starter in ’24.