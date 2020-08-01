Juggler Greg Kennedy kicks off Randolph College Science Festival March 23

Juggler Greg Kennedy, whose performances combine his love of juggling with his engineering background, will return to campus this spring for the 2023 Randolph College Science Festival.

Kennedy, a professional juggler who has performed with Cirque Du Soleil, last appeared at the festival in 2017.

His keynote performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23—one of many things planned for the 2023 event. All of the events, including Kennedy’s performance, are free of charge and open to the public.

Activities continue on Friday, March 24, with the Women in Science Panel Reception and Center for Student Research Open House, the Poetry Jam Reading and Awards Ceremony, and the popular A Scientist Goes to the Movies, featuring a faculty member offering commentary on the science featured in a popular film.

Other highlights of the 2023 Science Festival include:

