“Just turn yourself in”: murder victim’s mother makes emotional plea

An emotional plea today from the mother of Samantha Robinson, Jill Rice:

Samantha Robinson was killed when her car was struck by a random bullet as she drove along 12th Street on January 21st. Her mother and 11-year-old son Carlos appeared at a news conference today with Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema :

Police are looking for two men – ages 19 and 20 years old –and two juveniles who may have witnessed what happened. They’re also investigating whether they may have been involved in other violent incidents in the same area recently. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.