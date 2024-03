Karl Miller from Karl Miller Realty joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about one of his biggest concern with the current state of the housing market, what the median price is in Lynchburg and surrounding counties compared to the rest of the country, how much have land prices affected home prices, interest rates and could there be a drop in May or June, the offer process and are listings still seeing multiple offers within hours, listings he has on the market, and more.