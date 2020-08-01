Kennesaw State downs Liberty 67-66 in ASUN championship game

Terrell Burden scored 19 points and made a free throw with less than a second left to rally Kennesaw State to a 67-66 victory over Liberty, earning the Owls their first Atlantic Sun Conference championship and their first trip to the NCAA Tournament. It is a remarkable turnaround for Kennesaw State under fourth-year coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. The Owls finished with a 1-28 record in 2019-20 — Burden’s freshman season and the first under Abdur-Rahim. They went 5-19 in Abdur-Rahim’s second season and 13-18 last year. Now the Owls will bring a school-record 26-8 mark to their first Big Dance.