On this Crosswhite Fitness edition of The Sportsline, head women’s basketball coach of Virginia Tech, Kenny Brooks joins us to talk being ACC Champions and the first 1-seed in program history, PRN’s Doug Rice on the dominance of Hendrick Motorsports and William Byron to start the NASCAR season, Liberty’s Alan York on hosting Villanova in LU’s NIT opener, and Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News on all the latest in the NFL.