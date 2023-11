Candidate for the Springhill Seat on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors, Kenny Brown, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about what made him decide that he wanted to be on the board currently and why voters should vote for him again, does the fire department and sheriff’s department have enough firefighters and officers, does the county have enough funding for the sheriff’s office after continuing tax cuts, votes they have made recently that he is proud of, and more.