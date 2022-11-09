Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

AP-US-Election-2022-House-Virginia, 10th Ld-Writethru

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Republicans have knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria Tuesday in a district centered in Virginia Beach that was tweaked in redistricting to make it more favorable to the GOP. But Abigail Spanberger won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a 7th District seat that the GOP had made one of its top national targets. And another Democratic incumbent, Jennifer Wexton, fended off Republican Hung Cao in Virginia’s 10th District, which is centered in the outer suburbs of the nation’s capital.