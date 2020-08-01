Kiwanis Club holds “Shrimpfest” August 7th to raise money for new playground

The Kiwanis Club of Lynchburg is raising money to build a playground at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg. Kiwanis works on numerous area projects that benefit children. The Kiwanis Club is holding its 6th annual SHRIMPFEST as a drive-through fundraiser August 7th at the Y Express on Old Forest Road. Dinners will include over ½ lb of fresh caught Atlantic shrimp, sides and a special dessert. You can order your shrimp via Facebook and Eventbrite, and the deadline is August 1st. Kiwanis members and Josh Gravett joined the Morningline to talk about Shrimpfest and the playground: