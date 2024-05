NBC Sports personality and former NASCAR driver, Kyle Petty joins The Sportsline to talk Cup Series, including this weekend’s crown jewel race at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600, on the fallout from the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro between Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and where he traveled this year for his charity motorcycle ride across America + how his foundation Victory Junction helps sick kids.