On this 3 Roads Thursday edition of The Sportsline, local PGA Tour pro Lanto Griffin joins us to talk his upcoming charity event in Roanoke and an insider’s perspective to the PGA-LIV merger discussions, Mark Schofield of SB Nation on why the New York Jets will be must watch in ’23, and Geoff Redgrave hops on for Locally on the Links with one big golfing tip + our Spin Dr. giveaway.