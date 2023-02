NASCAR on FOX analyst and former championship crew chief Larry McReynolds joins The Sportsline to talk NASCAR as the regular season is ramping up to start, including what he thought about the opening Clash at the Coliseum event in Los Angeles, on what fans can expect in the NASCAR’s biggest race – the Daytona 500, and why Kyle Busch’s move to Richard Childress Racing is his most exciting storyline to watch in the 2023 season.