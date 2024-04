FOX Sports analyst and former NASCAR crew chief, Larry McReynolds joins The Sportsline to talk Cup Series racing, including his takeaways from the racing and results at Talladega Superspeedway and if anything should be adjusted, on Michael Jordan’s impact on the sport after Tyler Reddick’s win for 23XI racing, and why fans should keep an eye on Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr., and Ross Chastain next at Dover.