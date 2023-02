Lynchburg City Councilman, Larry Taylor, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about stepping down from his position on the Finance Committee, what Vice Mayor Faraldi said to make him want to step down, when he is stepping down from the committee, why the letter was made public on social media, his conversations with Councilman Marty Misjuns, who he wants to replace him on the finance Committee, how his experience in City Council has been in his first month, and more.