Lynchburg City Councilman, Larry Taylor, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the shooting death of the 6 year old boy in Lynchburg on Monday, why people are afraid to come forward, gang activity in Lynchburg, is this all happening because Lynchburg has become a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary, how are the Republicans on council going to put a stop to crime, will this effect the real estate tax cut that is in the budget, and more.