Law firm’s report claims “likely bias” in parole board probe; Republicans cry foul

An outside probe into how Virginia’s government watchdog agency conducted an investigation of a controversial parole decision found no inappropriate outside interference and concluded that the lead investigator was likely “impaired by personal bias.” The findings are in a 65-page report prepared by a law firm at the request of the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Republicans – like Lynchburg Senator Steve Newman — called the report a “whitewash” and say it overlooks how the parole board released numerous convicted felons. He told the Morningline he will ask the General Assembly for an independent investigation.