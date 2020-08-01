Lawmakers address wakesurfing concerns at area lakes

Some residents at area lakes say their docks and boats have been damaged by high waves created by wakesurfing. That’s when riders using special boards ride the high waves created by a boat’s wake.

Some property owners say it poses a public safety hazard and damages other boats and the shoreline. Delegate Kathy Byron tried unsuccessfully for statewide restrictions, but now says lakes can apply individually:

Bedford County supervisor Edgar Tuck’s district includes both Smith Mountain Lake and Leesville Lake. He says they don’t want to ban wake surfing, but rather restrict it in some narrow coves:

Next week is a public hearing to restrict wakesurfing in the Merriman Run area of Smith Mountain Lake. Ultimately Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will have the final say.