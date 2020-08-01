Lawsuit against Liberty alleges mishandling of sex assaults

Twelve women are suing Liberty University, claiming that the school has a pattern of mishandling cases of sexual assault and harassment. The women’s attorney says the University’s honor code, which doesn’t allow alcohol use, made it difficult or impossible for them to report violations if they had been drinking, and it says the university retaliated against women who did make such reports. In addition, one woman claims in 2000 when she was 15 years old, Jesse Mathew Jr. tried to assault her at a Liberty summer camp. She claims campus police did not believe her story. Matthew was later convicted of murdering two women. The women want a jury trial. Liberty said in a statement that the allegations were “deeply troubling” and pledged to investigate each of them.

You can read the lawsuit here.

Here is Liberty’s response to the lawsuit: