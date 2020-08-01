LCS Breakfast with the Superintendent March 17

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation will host our sixteenth annual Breakfast with the Superintendent as a virtual event on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Although unique in format, this event will provide its usual opportunity for local business and community leaders as well as interested citizens to learn more about the Lynchburg City Schools from school leadership. This year’s program, Resetting for Success: How LCS is Addressing Academic Recovery for our Youngest Students, will be introduced by Dr. Crystal Edwards. Elementary Literacy Specialist, Courtney Bennett, will showcase the early success of the reading recovery program being implemented in our elementary schools; then principals Sharon Anderson and Sherri Steele will present the parental engagement program and the embedded academic intervention system designed to ensure greater success for all students.

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, Inc. sponsors programs and activities designed to provide additional resources for teachers, recognize student accomplishments, and strengthen our schools. Proceeds from the breakfast are used by the Foundation to fund ongoing programs and projects such as Classroom Innovation Grants, the Tools4Schools Warehouse, an annual Senior Honors Reception, and student scholarships.

Registration is required:

Registration is free and information about the breakfast can be found here: https://www.lcsedu.net/community/education-foundation/programs/breakfast-superintendent

or you can go directly to register here: Breakfast with the Superintendent Registration Form

or you can view it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqv-kgz5QeQ, site goes live at 7:45 a.m.

Contact Jodi K Gillette, Director of the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation, 434-665-8794, gillettejk@lcsedu.net for More Information about this scholarship.

