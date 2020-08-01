LCS student charged after gun found in backpack

EC Glass high School was under lockdown briefly, and an 18-year-old Lynchburg City Schools student is under arrest after a gun was found in his backpack. It began in the afternoon when Lynchburg Police intercepted a livestream video on social media that showed a student with a handgun in what appeared to be a school bathroom. They originally thought it was EC Glass and placed the school under lockdown. Police then redirected the search to the LCS Empowerment Academy on Thomas Road. Police spokeswoman Lisa Singleton:

18-year-old Stephon Dewitt Smith is charged with possession of a firearm while on school property and possession of a concealed weapon. School counselors are on hand today for children

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

Firearm Violation at Lynchburg City School

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a firearm violation that occurred today at a city school.

On March 24, 2022, at 1:20 p.m., Roanoke Police Department (RPD) reported to LPD that their agency had intercepted a livestream video on social media that showed a student with a handgun in what appeared to be a school bathroom. Original information provided led law enforcement to believe the student was located at E.C. Glass High School on Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg.

While LPD officers were responding to the school, communication was made with the LPD School Resource Officer at E.C. Glass High School who immediately placed the school under a lockdown. As officers began a search of the school building, additional information was received that redirected the search to the LCS Empowerment Academy located at 701 Thomas Road.

Additional LPD officers responded to the Empowerment Academy where they were able to locate the student in question and take him into custody without incident. Officers also located the handgun in a backpack.

Stephon Dewitt Smith, 18, has been charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm while on school property

Possession of a concealed weapon

Smith was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority (BRRJA) in Lynchburg.

The E.C. Glass High School lockdown was lifted at 2:10 p.m. once it was determined that there was no threat to the students or staff. No injuries were reported during the incident and no shots were fired.

LPD would like to thank the Roanoke Police Department for providing investigative support throughout the incident.

LPD would also like the thank all Lynchburg City Schools personnel for collaborating with our agency to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.

Here is the news release from Lynchburg City Schools:

Today at approximately 1:15 p.m., E.C. Glass administration was notified that there may be a student on campus in possession of a firearm. Given the seriousness of this information and the safety of our staff and students, the building was placed on a lockdown. The Lynchburg Police Department conducted a search to locate the student. Upon receiving further information, they were able to redirect the search from E.C. Glass to the Empowerment Academy where the student was located. School administration worked collaboratively with RCI administration to lockdown the RCI complex and provide security for the Empowerment Academy staff and students. The student cooperated with school administration and the police when they arrived, and was taken into custody. A firearm was found in a backpack. There were no shots fired and no injuries.

Counselors will be on site on Friday at EC Glass and the Empowerment Academy to provide support, as needed.

Thank you for supporting our LCS mission: Every Child, By Name and By Need, to Graduation!