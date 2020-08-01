Liberty Basketball Star, Darius McGhee, joins The Sportsline

Flames’ star guard, Darius McGhee, joins Rich and Dennis to talk about last night’s 52-47 Quarterfinal win over the Lipscomb Bison and how Coach McKay reacted towards the players while trailing coming into the second half. McGhee also looks forward to Semifinal matchup with Bellarmine Knights while not getting ahead of themselves in their March Madness hopes. Darius emphasizes the atmosphere of homecourt advantage that is being promoted at the new Liberty Arena. Also talking about former Liberty Quarterback and potential NFL top-10 pick, Malik Willis’ generous gift at the NFL Combine. He gives his appreciation to winning back-to-back ASUN Player of the Year.