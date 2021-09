Liberty University is reporting more good news on the COVID front: The school says the total number of active cases of COVID-19 has fallen for the third consecutive week, to 49 as of today. That’s down from 71 a week ago and 175 cases two weeks ago. Earlier this month, Liberty used a mitigation period to stop a dramatic increase. Liberty currently has 15 students quarantining in the school’s annex, which has a bed capacity of 500.