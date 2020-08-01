Liberty graduate is new Miss Virginia

Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia

Sheppard awarded $20,000 scholarship and chance to become Miss America

ROANOKE, VA – The new Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia, crowned by Miss Virginia 2019-2020 Dot Kelly at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year of as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.

Sheppard will advance to the Miss America Competition, to be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.

2021 Miss Virginia Finalists

Award Name Title Scholarship 1st Runner Up Sarah Robinson Arlington $7,000 2nd Runner Up Breana Turner Greater Charlottesville $5,000 3rd Runner Up Madeline Jarvis Shenandoah Valley $4,000 4thRunner Up Dominga Murray Roanoke Valley $3,000

2021 Miss Virginia Semi-Finalists

Name Title Scholarship Rosie Hartwell Mountain Laurel $1,500 Aria Austin Greater Richmond $1,500 Tia Monet Flores Cardinal $1,500 Reagan Delp Blue Ridge $1,500 Alexia Williams Lynchburg $1,500

Additionally, each non-finalist receives a $1,000 scholarship.

Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia 2021