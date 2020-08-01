Liberty graduate is new Miss Virginia

Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia

Sheppard awarded $20,000 scholarship and chance to become Miss America

ROANOKE, VA – The new Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia, crowned by Miss Virginia 2019-2020 Dot Kelly at Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year of as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.

Sheppard will advance to the Miss America Competition, to be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.

2021 Miss Virginia Finalists

AwardNameTitleScholarship
1st Runner UpSarah RobinsonArlington$7,000
2nd Runner UpBreana TurnerGreater Charlottesville$5,000
3rd Runner UpMadeline JarvisShenandoah Valley$4,000
4thRunner UpDominga MurrayRoanoke Valley$3,000

2021 Miss Virginia Semi-Finalists

NameTitleScholarship
Rosie HartwellMountain Laurel$1,500
Aria AustinGreater Richmond$1,500
Tia Monet FloresCardinal$1,500
Reagan DelpBlue Ridge$1,500
Alexia WilliamsLynchburg$1,500

Additionally, each non-finalist receives a $1,000 scholarship.

Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia 2021

AwardRecipientTitleAmount
Preliminary Talent Group ADominga MurrayRoanoke Valley$1,000
Preliminary Talent Group BAria AustinGreater Richmond$1,000
On Stage Interview Group ADominga MurrayRoanoke Valley$500
On Stage Interview Group BSarah RobinsonArlington$500