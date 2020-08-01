Liberty graduate is new Miss Virginia

Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia
Sheppard awarded $20,000 scholarship and chance to become Miss America
ROANOKE, VA – The new Miss Virginia 2021 is Tatum Sheppard, Miss Central Virginia, crowned by Miss Virginia 2019-2020 Dot Kelly at Berglund Center in Roanoke.
Sheppard, a graduate of Liberty University, performed a Broadway Vocal for the talent portion of the competition. During her year of as Miss Virginia, she will champion her Social Impact Initiative, Mentoring Matters.
Sheppard will advance to the Miss America Competition, to be broadcast live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.
2021 Miss Virginia Finalists
|Award
|Name
|Title
|Scholarship
|1st Runner Up
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$7,000
|2nd Runner Up
|Breana Turner
|Greater Charlottesville
|$5,000
|3rd Runner Up
|Madeline Jarvis
|Shenandoah Valley
|$4,000
|4thRunner Up
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$3,000
2021 Miss Virginia Semi-Finalists
|Name
|Title
|Scholarship
|Rosie Hartwell
|Mountain Laurel
|$1,500
|Aria Austin
|Greater Richmond
|$1,500
|Tia Monet Flores
|Cardinal
|$1,500
|Reagan Delp
|Blue Ridge
|$1,500
|Alexia Williams
|Lynchburg
|$1,500
Additionally, each non-finalist receives a $1,000 scholarship.
Additional Cash Scholarships Awarded to Candidates for Miss Virginia 2021
|Award
|Recipient
|Title
|Amount
|Preliminary Talent Group A
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$1,000
|Preliminary Talent Group B
|Aria Austin
|Greater Richmond
|$1,000
|On Stage Interview Group A
|Dominga Murray
|Roanoke Valley
|$500
|On Stage Interview Group B
|Sarah Robinson
|Arlington
|$500