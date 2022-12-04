Liberty hires Coastal Carolina’s Chadwell to replace Freeze

Dec 4, 2022 5:37 PM

Liberty has hired Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to replace Hugh Freeze as the Flames’ football coach. Chadwell was introduced during a news conference Sunday on the Lynchburg, Virginia, campus. Freeze left Liberty after four years to accept the same position at Auburn. Chadwell is an innovative offensive mind and has guided the Chanticleers to a 31-6 record the last three season and consecutive bowl games. The Chants appeared at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 but lost their last two games. The Flames will make their fourth bowl appearance in a row this year and are moving to Conference USA next season. They face Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl.