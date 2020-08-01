Liberty opens new Pediatric and Young Adult Medical Clinic

Liberty University has a new Pediatric and Young Adult Medical Clinic to go along its Medical School and the Liberty Mountain Medical Group.

The new medical practice on Lakeside Drive will provide care to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. Liberty says the practice will give Liberty employees under the school’s insurance plan a new option to lower costs and provide care for their children.

Here’s the entire news release from Liberty University:

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY OPENS NEW PEDIATRIC AND YOUNG ADULT MEDICAL CLINIC TO SERVE LU EMPLOYEES AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA FAMILIES

Liberty University, along with Liberty Mountain Medical Group (LMMG) and Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine (LUCOM), has announced the opening of a new Pediatric and Young Adult Medical Clinic on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The new medical practice was especially designed to meet the needs of Liberty’s employees.

Chad K. Brands, MD, CPE, SFHM, senior associate dean for clinical affairs at LUCOM, said the clinic is a “unique opportunity to provide medical care to infants, children, adolescents, and young adults in a growing population within the Lynchburg community, including our own Liberty University family.”

The new clinic is an expression of Liberty’s desire to value its employees and care for their families. Liberty employees who are eligible for the university’s Direct Primary Care program under their insurance plan will benefit from this new option that will lower costs and provide consistent, excellent care for children and young adults.

“Liberty University’s Human Resources Department is thrilled about this program adding breadth to the already successful Liberty Direct Primary Care program that was launched in 2019,” said Ted Hunt, vice president of benefits administration. “Providing these primary care services for thousands of children and young adults in the Liberty family will provide significant care savings to our medical plan while also steering our members to appropriate settings for quality care.”

The clinic is staffed by LMMG board-certified pediatricians with expertise in pediatric and young adult medicine.

The new practice will also enhance active learning opportunities and community-based clinical experiences for Liberty’s osteopathic medicine students. Third- and fourth-year LUCOM students will work on teams led by clinical faculty physicians.

“We are excited to take LUCOM further into a new vision; we need learning opportunities where our osteopathic medicine students rotate alongside Christian faculty and physicians in a community-based setting,” said Joseph R. Johnson, DO, FACOOG (Dist), dean of LUCOM. “Our students need to be trained in taking care of patients, meeting them where their needs are, and providing them with excellent pediatric and adolescent medicine. This new practice represents a new beginning as we continue to look at primary care-related activities that all of our student-doctors need to be involved with.”

As Liberty looked at community needs for an additional medical practice, Johnson said it became clear that pediatrics was a necessity: “We wanted to make sure that our faculty currently working in the community had a place where they could meet with their medical colleagues and be able to supply this specific care to the community.”

Visit the Liberty Mountain Medical Group website for updates on the new clinic or call (434) 404-7200 to schedule an appointment.