Liberty pauses football season over COVID cases

Liberty University football has paused all team-related activities due to elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the football program.

Today’s announcement brings to a close Liberty’s regular-season schedule. The Flames were scheduled to conclude their 11-game schedule with a top-25 showdown between No. 25 Liberty vs. No. 14 Coastal Carolina at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C., on Saturday.

The decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday’s game was made by the medical staff at Liberty University. The game will not be rescheduled this season, but will be rescheduled at a future date. This is the first game Liberty has lost in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Liberty football does intend to resume-related activities when it is given clearance by its medical staff and in accordance with health guidelines.

The Flames are currently 9-1 on the season and are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press and Amway Coaches polls.

Liberty will now await a possible announcement regarding a bowl game invitation later this month.