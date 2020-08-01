Liberty plans to hold virtual commencement due to restrictions

Liberty University will honor the graduates from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 at a main virtual ceremony to be streamed on May 15. Graduates from both classes will also be recognized individually during separate virtual degree ceremonies the same day.

“Our graduates deserve a grand celebration of their accomplishments, and our staff has been working very hard to responsibly produce in-person Commencement exercises. However, due to restrictions on gatherings imposed by Virginia’s governor, and because of the uncertainty that the limits will change, we are now planning a virtual event to make sure these milestones do not go unrecognized,” said Liberty Acting President Jerry Prevo. “We certainly want to do everything we can to keep our Liberty family and our community healthy and abide by all local and state public health guidelines. We will do our best to make this virtual event memorable and show all our graduates how proud we are of them.”

If the Virginia limits on gatherings change and there is an opportunity to hold an in-person ceremony, the university is prepared to adjust its plans accordingly and will make an announcement by early March.

The university will continue to keep graduates informed of Commencement plans through mailings, emails, and the Commencement website. Liberty is requesting that all 2020 and 2021 graduates RSVP for the virtual ceremonies so as to be personally recognized; an RSVP form will be available online at a later date.

Liberty’s Commencement has regularly broken attendance records for events held in Lynchburg. About 50,000 people, including graduates and their guests, participated in the last Commencement in May 2019 at Williams Stadium.