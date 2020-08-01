Liberty University discusses plans to expand Hydaway Lake

Liberty University announced plans today to expand Hydaway Lake – from six acres to 31 acres by next fall. The lake is located on Candler’s Mountain – above Liberty’s campus. School officials say over the next ten years they plan to develop the lake into new educational and recreational opportunities for students – which could include an extended beach area, boat launches, and fishing docks. The lake could also serve student-athletes from the Intramural Sports, Club Sports, and NCAA Division 1 Athletics teams. Liberty also plans to offer more trails for hikers, cyclists, and runners. Crews began clearing the land in April and will begin building a new dam over the next few months.

Liberty Vice President of Major Construction Dan Deter of the project that has included years of environmental studies. He says the dam could produce hydropower that would be sent back to the local power grid as green energy.

Deter said Liberty’s School of E