Liberty University freezes tuition for 24-25 school year

Liberty University has announced that it has frozen tuition for both its residential and online programs through the 2024-25 school year. The freeze marks the sixth year that tuition rates have remained the same for residential students, while online students will see steady tuition rates for the ninth-straight school year. Liberty officials say it’s part of the university’s commitment to making a world-class Christian education accessible for as many as possible.

Here is more information from Liberty University:

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES TUITION FREEZE FOR 2024-25 SCHOOL YEAR

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University has announced that it has frozen tuition for both its residential and online programs through the 2024-25 school year, easing the financial stress for current and prospective students at a time when high inflation is affecting many families. This freeze marks the sixth year that tuition rates have remained the same for residential students, while online students will see steady tuition rates for the ninth-straight school year. The move demonstrates the university’s commitment to making a world-class Christian education accessible for as many as possible.

“At Liberty University, we believe God made every person for a unique purpose, and we want to equip as many students as we can to fulfill their God-given calling as part of our mission of Training Champions for Christ,” President Dondi Costin said. “Every student, no matter their financial situation, should have the opportunity to pursue what God has called them to be. Our decision to freeze tuition rates for yet another year is just one of the many ways we’re working to deliver on our mission and to help ease the financial burden on all families.”

Liberty’s residential undergraduate tuition rates place it in the top 25% for affordability among its leading private, residential competitors. Low tuition rates for its online program make Liberty a top choice for students wishing to fulfill their dream of earning a college degree or advancing their careers from their homes across the country and around the world. With a total enrollment exceeding 120,000, Liberty is one of the largest private, nonprofit universities in the nation.

“As a distinctly Christian institution, Liberty’s frozen tuition rates mean more students will have access to the life-changing message of the Gospel as well as to top-notch educators, resources, and facilities that will equip them to share that message with the world, regardless of their career path,” said Ron Kennedy, executive vice president for Enrollment Management & Marketing. He noted special price breaks for professionals who “spend their careers serving others,” such as teachers, nurses, pastors, military members, and first responders. “Another year of frozen tuition means they can stay and finish what they started without worrying about paying a higher price.”

With the current state of the economy creating financial struggles for many families, Liberty is ensuring that the price tag will not be a factor in choosing a Christian education with academic excellence.

“Over the last 20 years, tuition for private National Universities ranked by U.S. News has jumped well over 100 percent,” said Chief Financial Officer Rob Ritz. “We have held our tuition steady for so long because we don’t want families to pay the incredible markup. Students tell us this freeze is a huge blessing for them. Our primary focus is on serving our students well and stewarding what God has given us to meet their needs.”

The tuition freeze complements several innovative financial solutions offered to Liberty students to avoid college debt and set them up for success upon graduation, including the Middle America Scholarship that helps to fill in the gaps left by the Pell Grant and undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral-level military and first responder benefits.

Visit Liberty.edu/Explore to learn more about Liberty’s residential and online degree options.