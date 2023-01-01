Liberty University handles outbreak of gastrointestinal illness on campus

This release is a joint release from the Virginia Department of Health and Liberty University

Lynchburg, VA — With the increased number of gastrointestinal illnesses on campus, there is an ongoing investigation for the cause of the illness. Collaborative efforts between Liberty University, Virginia Department of Health, the City of Lynchburg, and community partners are actively working to provide more information. Liberty University asks each member of the LU community to please take preventative measures such as handwashing, sanitizing, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces and objects. Also, avoid close contact with those who have symptoms. Our priority is to keep each member of our LU community healthy and safe. We ask that if you are experiencing any of these symptoms, please isolate in your residence.

At this time, the Virginia Department of Health has not identified any issues with Liberty University dining facilities and is not recommending the closure of any dining facilities.

What you can do if you are experiencing any gastrointestinal symptoms:

Please maintain hydration. Drink substances like Gatorade, Pedialyte or water.

If symptoms worsen, please seek care at either Student Health Center Monday-Thursday 8-6 pm and Friday 8-5 pm, Walk in Care Wards Road 8-5pm 7 days a week, or after hours at the Emergency Room.

Please call 911 or (434) 592-3911 if you are needing emergency care.

