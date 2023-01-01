Liberty University Law School to offer free tax assistance Feb. 2 – March 5

LIBERTY LAW OFFERS FREE TAX ASSISTANCE FOR PUBLIC

Lynchburg, VA — Liberty University School of Law will host Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services free for qualifying individuals from Feb. 2 – March 5 (Tues./Fri./Sat.).

Liberty Law students have participated in the VITA Program since 2009, and this year they are continuing their tradition of partnering with the School of Business’ Center for Financial Literacy to deliver tax services.

To qualify for the free service, the income of the taxpayer (or the income of both spouses if filing jointly) may not exceed $64,000 in 2023.

Returns from previous years and international student tax returns cannot be filed. Both spouses must be present if married and filing jointly.

The service is offered on a first-come, first-served basis; no appointment is necessary. Reservations are encouraged but not required. To make an appointment, email VITA@liberty.edu.

Dates and Times:

2/2, 2/6, 2/9, 2/13, 2/16, 2/20, 2/23, 2/27, 3/1, 3/5 — 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2/3, 2/10, 2/17, 2/24, 3/2 — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Liberty University School of Business Center for Financial Literacy, School of Business 1600

What to Bring:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse, and dependents

Birth dates for you, your spouse, and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Form 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit (blank check)

If applicable, the total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number (Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number)

Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable.

For questions or additional information, please email VITA@Liberty.edu.