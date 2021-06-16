Light Up the Lawn at Ivy Hill Golf Club June 26th

Ivy Hill Golf Club is hosting its annual Independence Day celebration – Light Up The Lawn! Admission is FREE!

Enjoy an entire evening full of activities for kids and adults including food & beverage trucks, games, DJ music, and a live performance by Generation Radio (featuring Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts , Deen Castronovo of Journey, and Jason Scheff of Chicago)! This year’s event will be the largest in Light Up the Lawn’s history, ending in a 15-minute-long aerial fireworks show with a grand finale you won’t want to miss!

5:00PM – GATES OPEN

6:00PM – DJ ARMAND

7:00PM – NEW STANDARD BLUEGRASS BAND

8:30PM – GENERATION RADIO BAND

10:00PM – FIREWORKS SHOW

General Admission is FREE of charge – Bring your lawn chairs and blankets!

VIP tickets are available for purchase for $20 – Ticket includes priority seating close to the event stage with chairs provided.

Proceeds from the event benefit Miss Virginia Volunteer, a new statewide scholarship pageant program.

Live Music by Generation Radio

From Rock & Roll to the broken roads, the journey that led them to become… Generation Radio. In the beginning of 2020, the band got together with the intent to form a supergroup with a purpose – to bring 80’s rock and classic music back to life.

Made up of musical legends – two-time Grammy Award winning Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, former lead singer and drummer of Journey, Deen Castronovo, and former lead vocalist and bass player of the multi-platinum band Chicago for over 30 years, Jason Scheff, are joined by Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton.

GenerationRadioBand.com

New Standard Bluegrass Band

Taking the stage just before Generation Radio, local favorite New Standard Bluegrass Band is a young, high energy group that plays a mix of traditional and hard driving Bluegrass.

facebook.com/newstandardbluegrass

Proceeds go to Benefit Miss Virginia Volunteer

Light Up the Lawn is proud to support Miss Virginia Volunteer, a new statewide scholarship pageant, with proceeds from our event going to their non-profit organization. More than a competition, Miss Virginia Volunteer is a community that provides connections, opportunities, and lasting impact for young women across the state.

MissVirginiaVolunteer.com

EVENT MAP

