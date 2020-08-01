Link Road Bridge to reopen to traffic Friday afternoon

It’s been a major road project and detour in Lynchburg for eight months, but now the Link Road Bridge is scheduled to reopen to through traffic by the end of the day today. Construction on the new bridge began in December 2020, and the project was completed on time and on budget.

The original bridge, constructed in 1957, was a one span bridge measuring 54’ in length with two 12’ wide lanes. The new bridge is lengthened to approximately 87’ long with two 15’ wide lanes. In addition, a sidewalk was added on the downstream side of the bridge.



Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern in the area.