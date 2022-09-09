LIVE FROM THE FIELD OF HONOR: The Best of the Burg 9/9/22

LIVE from Rotary Club of Forest VA’s 5th Annual Field of Honor

We were honored to be among heroes during this special edition of The Best of the Burg. We were joined by Debbie Cebry with Rotary Club of Forest VA who discussed the meaning behing the incredible display at ACS along Graves Mill Road

In our Partnering for Good segment presented by Bank of the James we were joined by Mark O’Brien with Gleaning for the World ahead of their Gleaning Golf Classic taking place September 30th at Falling River Country Club

We also had the change to catch up with local Purple Heart recipient Buck Krantz. Buck is a Vietnam war vet who is also a member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He shared some stories with us including one about an historic item that was sent to him

In between we talked local ongoings, rocked out to songs from awesome local artists, gave away stuff (as always!), and shared some laughs!

The Best of the Burg is presented by Bank of the James – where community and banking come together for good. Online at www.bankofthejames.bank