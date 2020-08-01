LIVE from the Field of Honor!

Join WLNI at the Forest Rotary’s 5th annual Field of Honor today! We are here all morning and BEST of the BURG is live from 12 to 1! We have food from Purple Door Catering and Sweet Indulgence Bakery.

The Field of Honor is on display along Graves Mill Road at Automated Conveyer Systems. 1000 American flags are waving as a tribute to our past and present American heroes: veterans, active military, law enforcement, first responders, and health care workers.

The Field is FREE and open for you to explore 24/7 but a special time to visit is 7pm each night for the playing of Taps.

For more information on the Field of Honor, visit forest rotary.com.