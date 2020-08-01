Local man wins $1 million in Va. Lottery

A hankering for a barbecue sandwich paid off for a Pittsylvania County man. Tim Allen stopped at the Mills Grill & Grocery for a sandwich on New Years Day and bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. One of them won the top one-million-dollar top prize. Allen says it was the first time he had bought a raffle ticket.

Here’s more from the Virginia Lottery:

Tim Allen had a hankering for a barbeque sandwich. So the Pittsylvania County man went to Mills Grill & Grocery at 8481 Mount Cross Road, just outside Danville. While he was there, he bought two tickets for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

That turned out to be a million-dollar decision.

One of his tickets, #201325, ended up winning the $1 million top prize. It was one of five top prize winners announced on New Year’s Day.

“I couldn’t believe it!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “It was the first time I’d bought a Raffle ticket.”

The other four million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Burke, Henrico, Midlothian and Woodbridge. Seven tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Blacksburg, Chantilly, Chesapeake, Fredericksburg, Gloucester, Midlothian and Woodstock. An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

“It feels great!” he said as he collected his prize. “Pure excitement!”

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Mr. Allen lives in Pittsylvania County, which received more than $8.1 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year. In Fiscal Year 2022, the Lottery raised more than $779 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

For a complete list of Lottery funds distributed to Virginia school districts, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page. For general information or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app. Connect with the Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.