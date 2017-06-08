$1 million Virginia Lottery winner set to claim prize Friday in Lynchburg

The Virginia Lottery plans to present a ceremonial $1 million check tomorrow in Lynchburg. Lottery officials say it will go to the person who bought one of three top prize tickets in the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. The presentation will take place at River Ridge Mall.

From the Virginia Lottery: For more than five months, a million-dollar winning Virginia Lottery ticket bought in Lynchburg has remained unclaimed. The ticket was one of three top prize winners in the January 1 Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing. By law, the ticket was set to expire June 30. But now the winner is set to come forward! The Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million prize on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.