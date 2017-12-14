17 arrested for Radford hazing, 15 of them RU students

17 people now face charges for a hazing incident in Radford this fall, one in which police say a student was burned and forced to drink a large amount of liquor. Radford University confirms that 15 of those 17 are students there. Radford had already banned the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity from campus for a previous hazing incident, and the national fraternity had revoked the Radford chapter’s charter. Most of those charged are from northern Virginia. Charges include hazing and alcohol counts. Those charged are:

• Kyle Dennis Best, 20, of Haymarket, VA

• Christopher Blair Gepford, 22, of Centreville, VA

• Matthew Dylan Thomas, 21, of Haymarket, VA

• Caleb Lorenzo Howard, 19, of Manassas, VA

• Joshua Ko, 19, of Fairfax, VA

• Luke Everett Andress, 19, of Vienna, VA

• Matthew Stuart Wedel, 20, of Manassas, VA

• Jason Nicholas Wheeler, 21, of Fairfax Station

• Carlos Escobar, 23, of Alexandria, VA

• Joseph Andrew Sible, 22, of Arlington, VA

• Trever Vaughn Stanford, 22, of Hamilton, VA

• Justin Patrick Hooper, 20, of Ashburn, VA

• Marcel Terrence Gough, 20, of Herndon, VA

• Samuel Kent Harris, 22, of Gainesville, VA

• Hunter David Hanes, 19, of Roanoke, VA

• Clayton Marshall O’Neill, 21, of Herndon, VA

• Jacob A. Tucker, 21, of Stafford, VA

Radford University Statement: “Radford University can confirm that 15 students were charged Dec. 13 as a result of a City of Radford Police Department investigation into alleged illegal activity by a former campus-affiliated, student-based group. The charges include hazing, purchasing alcohol for one to whom they may not be sold and maintaining common nuisances.”

“On October 13, 2017, Radford University officials were informed that a student sustained serious injuries allegedly in conjunction with an unsanctioned membership pledging process at an off-campus residence during the overnight of September 14-15, 2017. The alleged incident involves possible activities of a former campus-affiliated, student-based group that had its charter revoked by a national organization and was dismissed by Radford University in June 2016. The dismissal of the student group was the direct result of previous violations of Radford University’s Standards of Student Conduct and criminal convictions from hazing incidents that occurred in the spring 2016.”

“Upon receipt of this most recent allegation, Radford University made contact with the student and immediately contacted the City of Radford Police Department, as the alleged activity occurred off campus. Additionally, the University has provided continuous support for the student throughout the investigation.”

“This alleged activity is abjectly reprehensible and not reflective of our university. The University has been and will continue to cooperate with the police in their investigation. As facts are established from the police investigation, any Radford students found in violation of the Standards of Student Conduct will be held fully accountable. Possible student conduct charges may include hazing, endangering conduct and alcohol violation. Possible sanctions may include warning, probation, suspension or dismissal.”