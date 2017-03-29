Liberty to host GOP gubernatorial debate

Liberty University will host a statewide televised debate for the three Republican candidates for governor. Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart and Frank Wagner have all confirmed attendance for the debate the evening of April 13th. It will be viewable on line and televised locally on WSET-TV.

(Continue reading for the full Liberty University news release.)

The Republican candidates vying for nomination for Virginia Governor in the June 13th Republican primary will face off in a debate at Liberty University on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 7pm. Candidates Ed Gillespie, Corey Stewart, and Frank Wagner have confirmed attendance. The event will be hosted by the new Center for Law and Government and will be held at the new state-of-the-art concert hall at Liberty’s Center for Music and the Worship Arts. The event is free and the public and media are invited to attend. Doors will open at 6 and the audience must be seated by 6:45.

“We are very excited about hosting this important debate,” said Robert Hurt, former Congressman and executive director of the Center for Law and Government. “The race for Virginia Governor will be one of only a handful of statewide races held in this off-year election cycle and the eyes of the nation will be watching to see what happens here in November. As the inaugural event for the new Center, it is our hope that the citizens will benefit from what promises to be a fascinating and informative exchange of ideas among the three candidates on the ballot.”

For the April 13 debate, Liberty will partner with WSET-TV in Lynchburg and Sinclair Broadcast Group to broadcast the debate live on TV stations throughout Virginia and DC. The event will also be live-streamed online. Liberty’s Executive Director of External Communications Len Stevens and WSET News Anchor Mark Spain will moderate.