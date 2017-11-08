2 men charged, guns found in carry-ons at Virginia airport

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A Florida man and a Virginia man are accused of having handguns in their carry-on bags during separate incidents at Richmond International Airport. News outlets report the Richmond Airport Police Department cited the two men Monday on state weapons charges. The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that an officer detected a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 15 rounds as the Blacksburg man’s bag passed through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint. In the other incident, a TSA officer detected an unloaded .38-caliber handgun, along with 11 additional bullets, as the Florida man’s bag passed through the X-ray machine. The unidentified travelers have become the 10th and 11th people to be caught with a weapon this year at the Virginia airport, topping last year’s record of 10.