Long-time Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte already knows he will face Democratic opposition in November of next year. A Roanoke native has announced his candidacy. Peter Volosin is 31, with a background as a union representative, regional planner and EMT. He spoke with WLNI’s Evan Jones:

Click here for the Volosin campaign website.