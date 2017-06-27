Bedford County authorities are searching for a man after he resisted arrest and ran

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating 24-year-old Cameron Duckworth. Deputies have arrest warrants for fraud, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. When authorities tried to arrest him yesterday morning, he ran. Duckworth is a white man with brown hair, brown eyes, 6-foot-4-inches and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen near Cottontown Road and Forest Road wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark pants.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public assistance in locating Cameron Duckworth, age 24. Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies have arrest warrants for Duckworth for fraud; possess stolen property and resisting arrest. At 10:30 a.m. this morning when deputies attempted to arrest him in the Forest area, he ran. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark green beanie and dark pants. He was last seen in the area of Cottontown Road and Forest Road. Duckworth is a white male, brown hair, brown eyes, 6’4” and weighs around 185 lb. Anyone with information on this individual can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or Text 274637. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.