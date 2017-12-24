Lynchburg Police investigate robbery, shooting

From Lynchburg Police: On December 23, 2017at approximately 1841 hrs., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Lynchburg General Hospital’s ER regarding an adult male with a gunshot wound to his leg. When officers arrived they spoke with the male victim, a 27 year old Lynchburg resident, who advised that he was approached by three unknown black males, two of which were armed with handguns. The male victim then advised that during this encounter he was robbed and shot. The location of this incident is still yet to be determined. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.