6-year-old boy struck, killed when sled runs onto roadway

State Police say a six-year-old boy was killed today when the sled he was riding ran onto a roadway and was struck by a car. Troopers say it happened in the Axton area of Henry County. The boy died later under hospital treatment. Police say the car’s driver will not face any charges.

From State Police: At 11:02 a.m., Thursday (Jan. 18), Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the Axton community of Henry County. A 2006 Ford Fusion was traveling north in the 4400 block of Old Liberty Drive when a 6-year-old male slid into the roadway. The child was on a sled, which slid right underneath the vehicle. The child passed away at Memorial Hospital in Martinsville, where he had been transported for treatment. The vehicle’s driver, a 73-year-old Henry County male, immediately stopped and remained at the scene. The driver was not injured. The crash remains under investigation at this time. No charges will be filed.